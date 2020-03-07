Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Tim Hortons removing Roll Up The Rim cups amid coronavirus fears

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2020 5:35 pm
Updated March 7, 2020 5:47 pm
Tim Hortons changes up their iconic Roll Up the Rim
WATCH ABOVE: Tim Hortons changes up their iconic Roll Up the Rim

Tim Hortons says it is scrapping plans for its upcoming Roll Up The Rim contest due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The coffee-and-doughnut chain is removing all of the contest’s paper cups over health concerns around staff handling items recently gripped and sipped by customers returning them for prizes.

READ MORE: Why coffee shops are banning reusable cups amid coronavirus concerns

Tim Hortons does not identify COVID-19 as the catalyst, but says “the current public health environment” means “it’s not the right time for team members…to collect rolled up tabs that have been in people’s mouths.”

Who is vulnerable to COVID-19 and how age impacts fatality rate
Who is vulnerable to COVID-19 and how age impacts fatality rate

The company says it will redistribute all $30 million worth of prizes to restaurant giveaways and a digital contest.

READ MORE: Tim Hortons says it won’t accept reusable cups amid coronavirus concerns

On Friday, Tim Hortons and McDonald’s Canada became the latest coffee purveyors to stop accepting reusable mugs brought in by customers amid concerns about the epidemic, with the number of confirmed cases in Canada rising to 57 as of Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

The temporary move followed similar decisions by Starbucks and The Second Cup Ltd. announced earlier in the week.

Coronavirus outbreak: B.C. officials confirm 6 new cases of COVID-19 in province
Coronavirus outbreak: B.C. officials confirm 6 new cases of COVID-19 in province
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Tim Hortonscoronavirus newscoronavirus canadaRoll Up The RimTim Hortons Roll up the RimRoll up the Rim to win cups removed
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.