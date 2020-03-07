Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Library hours cut in Winnipeg’s preliminary budget

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted March 7, 2020 2:20 pm
The Millennium Library in downtown Winnipeg is one of the libraries that would no longer have Sunday hours.
The Millennium Library in downtown Winnipeg is one of the libraries that would no longer have Sunday hours. Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News

One of the casualties of the City of Winnipeg‘s preliminary budget is likely to be the hours of operation at city libraries.

The city says reduced hours at libraries are among the adjustments needed to account for the $4.7 million in expenditure reductions.

READ MORE: Library hours, leisure guide programming, U-Pass all casualties in Winnipeg city budget

Right now, 14 out of the 20 city libraries are not open on Sundays.

The budget proposes cutting Sunday hours at the remaining six libraries — the Millennium Library, St. Boniface Library, Henderson Library, Westwood Library, Sir William Stephenson Library and Pembina Trail Library.

The budget also proposes that no libraries will remain open past 8 p.m., a change that would impact all of the libraries.

READ MORE: Hundreds of weapons seized at downtown Winnipeg library last year

Story continues below advertisement

For Shirley Storli, who uses the Millennium Library regularly, the changes are upsetting.

“I think they should keep it. It’s not acceptable that it’s going to close [on Sundays]. A lot of people go to it and expect it to be open,” she said.

For people with families, some say the weekend hours are the only times that they can take their kids.

“That time is good for families. Most of the time from Monday to Friday they have school and study or I’m at work so it’s better for us on weekends — Saturday and Sundays.”

Others see the move as positive if the city is saving money.

“You can’t go wrong with that. They have to do what they got to do. I trust the government or system to do what they have to do,” library user Jeremiah Coats said.

READ MORE: City of Winnipeg departments propose closing fire hall, libraries and pools amid budget caps

In the budget consultations, the community services department officials brought forward a list of 21 things that would need to be cut to meet its 0.5 per cent budget increase cap. The list included closing down the Westwood, Fort Garry and West Kildonan libraries as well as reducing hours at other libraries.

Director Cindy Fernandes says drastic cuts would be necessary to manage mandated salary and benefit increases for staff.

Story continues below advertisement
Hundreds of weapons seized at downtown Winnipeg library last year
Hundreds of weapons seized at downtown Winnipeg library last year

The city’s preliminary budget doesn’t include the need to shut down the three libraries that are on the chopping block.

There’s no timeline for when the library hours could change.

The budget still has to receive council approval. That vote happens March 25.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipegBudgetLibraryCity budgetHoursPreliminary Budgetdraft budgetWinnipeg City BudgetReduced Hourschanges to library hourslibraries to close on Sundaylibrary hours of operationWinnipeg cost savings
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.