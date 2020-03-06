Library hours, leisure guide programming, UPass all casualties in Winnipeg city budget

Send this page to someone via email

The streetlights will stay on and condo buildings won’t have to pay for their own garbage collection.

The proposed city budget, presented on Friday, impacts transit riders, library users and leisure guide users the most.

While there are no major closures of facilities, the City of Winnipeg budget tightens up programming and library hours, and eliminates the UPass for post-secondary students.

Mayor Brian Bowman acknowledged that some of the proposals to save money may be viewed as “shocking.”

However, he said they were necessary to keep facilities open.

The City of Winnipeg tabled their proposed budget Friday.

What’s unique about this budget is that it looks ahead four years, rather than the usual 12 months.

Coun. Scott Gillingham, who chairs the city’s finance committee, said the move to four-year budgets has been in the works since 2017.

The budget reflects about $118 million in reduced spending over four years, including a 10 per cent reduction in community grants.

“Difficult decisions were made,” said Gillingham.

While the budget is for four years, there will be ‘tweaks’ every year.

We break down the numbers below:

Property taxes and fees

Property taxes will increase by an expected 2.33 per cent yearly, with 2 per cent going to roads, and 0.33 per cent going to Rapid Transit.

The average homeowner will pay about $41 more yearly with the increase.

The impact fee will be reduced by 5 per cent.

No change to the frontage levy rate.

Water and sewer rates to stay the same.

Parking rates to stay the same.

Business tax rate is reduced to 4.84 per cent.

Transit

Transit is a mixed bag of good and bad — kids will benefit, but students will be hit harder.

Starting in 2021, children under 12 will ride the bus for free.

University students, however, will see the elimination of the UPass on June 1. Instead, students will need to apply for the low-income bus pass, which will be implemented in May of this year.

The budget includes money to complete the Southwest Rapid Transitway, and to implement the new “spine and feeder” model that was proposed last year.

The new routes will add about 40,000 service hours to the network, said officials.

However, there will still be reductions to low-volume routes.

Proposed route reductions for Winnipeg Transit. City of Winnipeg Budget

The Downtown Spirit Bus will cease operating in the fall.

The operating budget for transit will increase by about 2.5 per cent yearly.

Transit will also see safety improvements for drivers, including fully installing bus operator safety shields, modernizing bus communication, protective vests for transit inspectors and a study for a long-term transit security plan.

Civic facilities

All civic facilities, including libraries, pools and arenas, that are currently open will stay open. Terry Sawchuk Arena, which is currently closed due to mould, will remain closed for now. City officials said the public service is still considering what to do with the arena.

All city libraries will now close on Sundays. Libraries that are currently open on Sundays include the Millennium, Henderson, Pembina Trail, St. Boniface, Sir William Stephenson and Westwood libraries.

Any libraries that currently stay open past 8 p.m. will now close at that time.

The city will sell the John Blumberg Golf Course and will try to re-purpose up to 30 per cent of golf courses.

Wading pools and splash pads will also be reviewed.

Roads and infrastructure

Roads and infrastructure are still the city’s top priority. About $141 million will be spent yearly on regional and local road renewals.

This means 900 lane kilometres will be renewed, including sections of Fermor Avenue, Broadway, Erin Street, Wall Street, Sargent Avenue, Stafford Street, Taylor Avenue, Corydon Avenue, Leila Avenue and McPhillips Street.

Police and Safety

The budget maintains support for the Downtown Public Safety Strategy, with new money for a Community Connections space at the Millennium Library, which will help the city’s vulnerable population connect to other resources.

The budget will also see $1 million spent over four years to support more 24-hour safe spaces.

Police will see their numbers go down by 34 positions, as well as 25 cadets. Pension reforms will save the city $1.5 million starting in 2021.

As for funding, police will see their funding rise by about 2 per cent yearly, to a total of $313 million by 2023.

The price of special duty officers will go up by more than inflation, meaning businesses dealing with theft will have to pay more to hire an officer.

Waverley West will get a new proposed fire paramedic station, as will Windsor Park, with a total cost of about $25 million for both.

Leisure guide programming

The city will review all Leisure Guide programming with the goal of reducing it by 50 per cent by 2021.

This doesn’t necessarily mean your kids’ swimming or skating lessons will be affected, however, as the city plans to focus on keeping programs for kids, especially in lower-income areas.

Trees

Facing a significant threat from the emerald ash borer and dutch elm disease, Winnipeg’s tree canopy will see higher funding.

Dutch Elm Disease control funding will go up to $12.5 million by 2023 from $11.8 million in 2019.

Over the next four years, $25 million will be spent on reforestation improvements.