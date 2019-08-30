‘Extensive mould’ shutters Terry Sawchuk Arena for the season

A well-known ice rink in east Winnipeg is shutting its doors for the 2019-20 season due to air quality and health concerns.

City maintenance crews discovered extensive mould in the ceiling of the Terry Sawchuk Arena over the summer, and the Kimberly Avenue facility will remain closed for repairs.

The city said it hired a third-party environmental consultant to test the safety of the facility, and while air quality results are currently within safe parameters, the mould has the potential to create a health risk if left untreated, so they’re not taking any chances.

READ MORE: University of Manitoba arena to undergo $1.2 million in improvements

Provincial health officials were also consulted, and agreed with the city’s decision to close the arena until it could be repaired.

River East Arena is taking on all pre-season bookings at Terry Sawchuk Arena.

WATCH: Southdale Community Centre to close leisure rink this winter