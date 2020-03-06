Menu

2 new bus routes to link North Shore, South Vancouver to SkyTrain

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 6:50 pm
Vancouver bus Translink
TransLink has announced a pair of new bus routes that will link the North Shore and Southeast Vancouver to the MetroTown SkyTrain station. Global News

TransLink has announced two new major bus routes designed to connect parts of Metro Vancouver to SkyTrain service.

One route will link to Vancouver’s East Fraser Lands, known as “the River District,” while the other will service Burnaby and the North Shore.

READ MORE: Six options proposed for new rapid transit link to Metro Vancouver’s North Shore

The two new routes take effect April 6 and will connect to Metrotown Station.

The new #31 bus will run from the River District in Vancouver to Metrotown via Southeast Marine Drive, Matheson Crescent, Boudary Road and Imperial Street.

The new #222 will run from Phibbs Exchange in North Vancouver to both Metrotown Station and Brentwood Town Centre Station via the Ironworkers bridge, East Hastings Street and Willingdon Avenue.

Plans for third crossing to Vancouver's North Shore gains momentum
Plans for third crossing to Vancouver’s North Shore gains momentum

TransLink says the #222 will be an express bus, with only six stops on the entire route, including the Kootenay Bus Loop and BCIT.

It will also see the existing #125 bus route serving Metrotown to Canada Way discontinued.

READ MORE: Bye-bye B-Lines: TransLink launching 4 RapidBus routes in January

The agency says the route was identified as a priority in the Integrated North Shore Transportation Planning Project (INSTPP).

The two new routes are the first to be approved of a dozen that were proposed from the 2019 Transit Network Review, said TransLink.

