Oshawa man arrested in Hamilton after ‘troubling’ events: police

Hamilton Police have charged a man from Oshawa after investigating what they’re calling a series of “troubling” events.

Officers were called to the area of Mohawk Road East and Upper Wellington Street just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday after a man allegedly assaulted another man who was walking his daughter home from school.

Police say another incident involving the suspect occurred moments before the assault, outside Norwood Park Elementary School.

Another incident was reported Tuesday near Aberdeen Avenue and Dundurn Street South.

Police say in both cases the man’s verbal interactions with the complainants were considered troubling.

22-year-old Jonathan Verge of Oshawa has been charged with assault, uttering threats and criminal harassment.

