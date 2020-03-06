Menu

Crime

Oshawa man arrested in Hamilton after ‘troubling’ events: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted March 6, 2020 4:27 pm
Hamilton police have arrested a man following an assault in the city.
Global News

Hamilton Police have charged a man from Oshawa after investigating what they’re calling a series of “troubling” events.

Officers were called to the area of Mohawk Road East and Upper Wellington Street just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday after a man allegedly assaulted another man who was walking his daughter home from school.

Police say another incident involving the suspect occurred moments before the assault, outside Norwood Park Elementary School.

READ MORE: Hamilton man arrested in connection to sextortion investigation

Another incident was reported Tuesday near Aberdeen Avenue and Dundurn Street South.

Police say in both cases the man’s verbal interactions with the complainants were considered troubling.

22-year-old Jonathan Verge of Oshawa has been charged with assault, uttering threats and criminal harassment.

Hamilton police investigating 'targeted' shooting in Stoney Creek
Hamilton police investigating ‘targeted’ shooting in Stoney Creek
Hamilton PoliceUttering ThreatsHamilton AssaultCriminal Harrassmentassault in HamiltonNorwood Park Elementary SchoolOshawa man arrested
