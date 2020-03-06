Saanich police seek suspect in pair of alleged transit sexual assaults

Send this page to someone via email

Saanich police are looking for a suspect in a pair of alleged sexual assaults they believe are linked.

Police allege the first assault happened around 9:30 p.m. last Thursday, when the 17-year-old victim was approached by a man on a BC Transit bus.

Investigators say the suspect engaged the girl in conversation before following her off the bus and making unwanted sexual advances, including touching.

The girl was not seriously injured, police say.

Police say the second incident was similar to the first and happened around 10 p.m. last Wednesday.

At 25-year-old woman told police that a man had approached her on a bus and struck up a conversation, then followed her off the bus, where he engaged in unwanted sexual touching.

Police describe the suspect as about 30 years old, five-foot-seven, with a dark complexion and black hair with a balding spot on the back of his head.

Investigators say he spoke with an accent and it is believed that English is not his first language.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saanich police or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.