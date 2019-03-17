Saanich Police investigating sexual assault with a weapon

Saanich Police are investigating a serious sexual assault involving a weapon early Sunday morning.

It happened at the Gordon Head Townhouse complex in the 3900 block of Wolf Street.

Police say an unknown male brandishing a knife entered the home at 2 am and sexually assaulted a 22-year-old woman, who was staying the night with friends from UVIC.

The victim describes the suspect as tall with short blond hair, athletic-looking, and may have been wearing glasses.

Police say they’re aware that some homes in the area where University students are living are unsecured, and warn that the suspect may have been aware and taken advantage.

Police remind everyone to lock their homes at night.

The victim is recovering.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Saanich Police.