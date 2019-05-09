Saanich police arrest man in alleged break-in, sex assault with a weapon

Saanich police have arrested a man suspected of a violent sexual assault with a weapon back in March.

According to police, a man with a knife broke into a home at the Gordon Head Townhouse complex in the 3900 block of Wolf Street around 2 a.m. on March 17.

The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted a 22-year-old woman from the Lower Mainland who was visiting friends from the University of Victoria.

Saanich police say they arrested a 23-year-old man on Tuesday after a lengthy investigation.

“This was a very traumatic crime that significantly impacted the 22-year-old female victim,” said Sgt. Julie Fast in a media release.

“We have remained in close communication with her and are ensuring that support services are available to her as our investigation moves forward as a result of this arrest.”

Police say the man is facing charges of sexual assault with a weapon, breaking and entering and forcible confinement.