Funeral for Océane Boyer, slain Quebec teen, draws outpouring of support

The funeral for Océane Boyer, a 13-year-old girl who was brutally killed last week in the Laurentians, drew hundreds of parents, teenagers and children on Friday morning to offer their support to the family.

The parents and loved ones of the teenager gathered outside the church in Lachute, Que., to receive condolences from the crowd waiting on the snow-covered grounds.

Lyne Morel, the victim’s great aunt, said they are still in shock but that they are touched by the outpouring of support for Océane’s family.

“We are all so moved,” she said. “We don’t realize what’s happening.”

Many people who didn’t know the young teenager came from different areas in the Laurentians to show sympathy to her family. In a huddled line outside the church, many had tears in their eyes.

The violent death of Océane has come as a blow to the community, according to resident Luc Dumais. He described it as “one of the worst” events to happen in the town.

“It’s really sad,” he said. “We don’t know the family personally but we wanted to be here.”

Océane’s body was found on the side of a road in Brownsburg-Chatham in the Laurentians, about 70 kilometres northwest of Montreal. There was evidence of violence on her body, according to police.

Police arrested a 51-year-old man in Montreal the following day. The two knew one another and he was a longtime friend of the family, according to Océane’s mother.

François Sénécal has been charged with first-degree murder in Océane’s killing. While the case is still in its preliminary stages, his next court appearance is set for March 20.

— With files from Global News’ Phil Carpenter and the Canadian Press