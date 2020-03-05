Menu

Canada

Disability scooter stolen from Oakville grocery in broad daylight: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 1:50 pm
Updated March 5, 2020 1:51 pm
Police in Oakville are looking for a man who stole an abandoned scooter out front a Real Canadian Superstore on February 3, 2020.
Police in Oakville are looking for a man who stole an abandoned scooter out front a Real Canadian Superstore on February 3, 2020. Halton Regional Police

Police in Oakville are looking for a middle-aged man and the scooter he allegedly stole from a grocery store in early February.

Halton police say the suspect was caught on camera taking the abandoned scooter from the Real Canadian Superstore at 201 Oak Park Blvd. after the victim left it behind because it had broken down.

“The scooter belongs to a victim who requires it for transportation due to a physical disability,” police said in a statement.

Investigators say the scooter — valued between $3,000 and $5,000 – was left behind at the store on Feb. 2 and taken by a man the following day around 1:20 p.m.

The suspect is believed to be 45 to 50 years of age, with short/black hair wearing a black jacket, black pants and grey shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2216 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

 

