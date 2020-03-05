Disability scooter stolen from Oakville grocery in broad daylight: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Oakville are looking for a middle-aged man and the scooter he allegedly stole from a grocery store in early February.

Halton police say the suspect was caught on camera taking the abandoned scooter from the Real Canadian Superstore at 201 Oak Park Blvd. after the victim left it behind because it had broken down.

“The scooter belongs to a victim who requires it for transportation due to a physical disability,” police said in a statement.

Investigators say the scooter — valued between $3,000 and $5,000 – was left behind at the store on Feb. 2 and taken by a man the following day around 1:20 p.m.

The suspect is believed to be 45 to 50 years of age, with short/black hair wearing a black jacket, black pants and grey shoes with white soles.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2216 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.