Crime

Halton police make ‘swatting’ arrest in Oakville

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 12:40 pm
Halton Police arrest youth on 'swatting' incidents.
Halton Police arrest youth on 'swatting' incidents.

Halton Regional Police say they have made an arrest following an investigation into two “swatting” incidents in Oakville earlier this year.

“Swatting” is defined as a prank call to the police but on a much more sophisticated level. Police say the caller makes a false report with the goal of having numerous police and emergency resources dispatched to a false incident.

Teens from Scotland charged in Edmonton, Calgary school ‘swatting’ incidents
Teens from Scotland charged in Edmonton, Calgary school ‘swatting’ incidents

According to police, the two incidents took place on Jan. 25 and 28. On these dates, police were called to an Oakville residence after receiving reports of criminal acts at that location. They determined that the criminal acts were fabricated.

On Feb. 19, an Oakville youth was arrested and a search warrant was executed at their residence. They cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The youth has been charged with two counts of public mischief and two counts of criminal harassment and has been released from custody with a future court date.

