Saskatoon Police Service shining a light on fraud throughout March

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is shining a light on fraud this month.
As part of Fraud Prevention Month, Det. Staff Sgt. Tony Nadon with the SPS economic crimes section highlighted some common scams that he thinks people in Saskatoon should be aware of.
He added seniors are typically targeted by fraudsters.
“Seniors have to be aware of some of the scams that are going on out there and the first one is a romance scam,” Nadon said on Wednesday.
“Fraudsters, they’re definitely unbiased and they go after the vulnerable.”
Another group that’s targeted frequently is newcomers with immigration scams, according to Nadon.
“Again, these are vulnerable individuals. They don’t know our system,” he said.
Nadon had the following advice for people to tell if someone thinks they are being taken advantage of by a scammer.
“Truly, if it sounds really good, it’s probably not true… ensure that those red flags are going up,” he said.
Over the course of Fraud Prevention Month, SPS said it will continue highlighting this criminal activity that it said resulted in Canadians losing $98 million in 2019.
In addition to stories on social media, police are also offering people an opportunity to drop off personal documents all March at a safe location to be shredded. Three locked bins are set up at the SPS headquarters’ lobby.
