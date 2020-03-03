Menu

Crime

Manitoba Public Insurance says 5 charged with fraud so far in 2020

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 12:23 pm
Manitoba Public Insurance is stepping up efforts to catch fraudsters
Manitoba Public Insurance's team of special investigators have launched a crackdown on insurance fraud.

Manitoba Public Insurance says five people have been charged with trying to defraud the public insurer in the first two months of 2020.

In a release Tuesday, MPI said a total of 14 charges have been laid against five men aged 30 to 50, for five separate alleged frauds.

“Following extensive investigations, these files were forwarded to the provincial prosecution office for review,” MPI’s Curtis Wennberg said in a release.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime and this fraudulent activity affects honest Manitobans through their premiums.”

While MPI didn’t release specifics of the alleged frauds, Wennberg said the charges include making a false statement, fraud over $5,000 and making false or misleading claim information.

READ MORE: Best of the worst: Manitoba Public Insurance reveals top 5 frauds of 2019

The charges fall within either the criminal code, the MPIC Act or Highway Traffic Act, he added.

Story continues below advertisement

“A conviction of any nature (carries) a very serious consequence,” he said.

MPI isn’t naming the men, who remain innocent until proven guilty.

According to MPI, auto insurance fraud adds about $50 per year to each ratepayer’s annual vehicle insurance bill.

Last year, MPI says it received a record-setting 594 tips about suspected frauds through its anonymous tip line.

Anyone with information about auto insurance fraud is asked to call MPI’s TIPS Line at 204-985-8477 or 1-877-985-8477.

MPI tracking factors in car theft
MPI tracking factors in car theft
FraudManitoba Public InsuranceMpiAuto Insurance FraudManitoba Public Insurance fraudCurtis Wennberg
