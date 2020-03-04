Ottawa traffic: Detours released for upcoming closure of Highway 417 section

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa drivers, beware: A section of Highway 417 around Nicholas Street will be fully closed to traffic for 17 hours overnight the weekend of March 14.

Detours will be in place during the closure, required for construction work, according to the City of Ottawa.

Heads up #OttCity! As part of the Nicholas Street underpass replacement, a section of Highway 417 will be closed in both directions from 6 pm on Saturday, March 14 until 11 am on Sunday, March 15. Find out more: https://t.co/n9qlMp8tfM @Ontransport pic.twitter.com/BNoBWqshOd — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) March 4, 2020

The closure will last from 6 p.m. on March 14 — although lane reductions and ramp closures will begin an hour prior — until 11 a.m. on March 15, the city said in a Wednesday news release.

The overnight closure is necessary so crews can install six steel girders across the roadway as part of the province’s work to replacement the Nicholas Street underpass, according to the city.

The work is weather dependent; if it needs to be delayed, the highway closure will take place the following weekend, on March 21, the city says.

Otherwise, the following detours will be in effect beginning the evening of March 14 (maps are available on the city’s website). The eastbound on-ramps at Nicholas and Metcalfe streets will close but all other ramps in the area will stay open.

Detour for eastbound travel

Eastbound motorists must exit the highway at Nicholas Street and Lees Avenue

Turn left on Lees Avenue

Turn left to the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp

Detour for westbound travel on Highway 417

Westbound motorists must exit the highway at Nicholas Street and Mann Avenue

Keep right for Mann Avenue

Turn left on Greenfield Avenue

Turn left to the westbound Highway 417 on-ramp

Detour for the eastbound on-ramp at Metcalfe Street

Motorists should travel eastbound on Isabella Street

Turn right on Elgin Street

Bear left onto Hawthorne Avenue and cross the Pretoria Bridge

Turn right on Main Street

Turn left on Lees Avenue

Turn left to the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp

Detour for 417 eastbound on-ramp at Nicholas

Detour for 417 eastbound on-ramp at Nicholas Street

From Gatineau:

Motorists coming across the Macdonald-Cartier or Alexandra bridges from Gatineau to access eastbound Highway 417 should proceed to St. Patrick Street

Turn right on Vanier Parkway

Bear right onto the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp

From the ByWard Market:

Motorists coming from the ByWard Market to access eastbound Highway 417 should travel east on Rideau Street

Turn right on Vanier Parkway

Bear right onto the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp

From Sandy Hill:

Motorists coming from Sandy Hill to access eastbound Highway 417 should proceed north on Nicholas Street

Continue north on Waller Street

Turn right on Rideau Street

Turn right on Vanier Parkway

Bear right onto the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp

From the downtown core, west of the Rideau Canal:

Motorists coming from the downtown core to access eastbound highway 417 should proceed eastbound on Laurier Avenue

Turn left on Charlotte Street

Turn right on Rideau Street

Turn right on Vanier Parkway

Bear right onto the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp