Family argument escalates to hatchet attack in St. Thomas

St. Thomas police have charged a man after they say a family argument took a violent turn earlier this week.
Police say several family members were arguing inside a residence on Monday when the situation escalated. They allege that a 30-year-old man swung a hatchet at a 28-year-old man before leaving the residence.
No one was physically injured during the altercation.
The suspect was taken into custody by police Tuesday afternoon without incident.
Police have charged a 30-year-old St. Thomas man with one count of assault with a weapon.
