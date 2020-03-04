Menu

Crime

Family argument escalates to hatchet attack in St. Thomas

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted March 4, 2020 11:23 am
St. Thomas Police cruiser.
St. Thomas Police cruiser.

St. Thomas police have charged a man after they say a family argument took a violent turn earlier this week.

Police say several family members were arguing inside a residence on Monday when the situation escalated. They allege that a 30-year-old man swung a hatchet at a 28-year-old man before leaving the residence.

No one was physically injured during the altercation.

Medway boys hockey team suspended as OPP investigate intimate images incident

The suspect was taken into custody by police Tuesday afternoon without incident.

Police have charged a 30-year-old St. Thomas man with one count of assault with a weapon.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
