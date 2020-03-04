Family argument escalates to hatchet attack in St. Thomas

Send this page to someone via email

St. Thomas police have charged a man after they say a family argument took a violent turn earlier this week.

Police say several family members were arguing inside a residence on Monday when the situation escalated. They allege that a 30-year-old man swung a hatchet at a 28-year-old man before leaving the residence.

No one was physically injured during the altercation.

The suspect was taken into custody by police Tuesday afternoon without incident.

Police have charged a 30-year-old St. Thomas man with one count of assault with a weapon.

