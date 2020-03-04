Menu

Crime

Medway boys hockey team suspended as OPP investigate intimate images incident

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted March 4, 2020 8:57 am
Updated March 4, 2020 9:02 am
Medway High School on Medway Road in Arva, Ont.
Medway High School on Medway Road in Arva, Ont. Thames Valley District School Board

A high school north of London, Ont., has suspended its boys hockey team amid an OPP investigation into the “sharing of intimate images without consent at Medway High School.”

Global News received confirmation of the decision in an emailed statement on behalf of Sheila Powell, the superintendent of student achievement for the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB).

READ MORE: Thames Valley District School Board cancels class trips to Europe as COVID-19 spreads

“The Medway High School hockey team has been suspended from competition after its members were found in breach of the school’s code of conduct,” said the statement.

“Parents/guardians have been informed and Thames Valley has no further public comment while a police investigation is underway.”

Tweet This

TVDSB did not provide further details on the code of conduct breach.

A statement from Middlesex OPP Const. Adam Crewdson said their crime unit has launched an investigation regarding intimate images that were shared at the high school.

Story continues below advertisement

“I would like to stress that this is an issue that all high schools and senior elementary schools face, in not only our area, but the whole country,” said Crewdson.

“There are no charges at this time and the investigation is ongoing.”

READ MORE: London high school teacher charged with sexual exploitation: police

The hockey team’s latest game in the Thames Valley Regional Athletics (TVRA) saw them lose a semi-final playoff matchup against A.B. Lucas Secondary School on Feb. 25.

The TVRA season concluded on Tuesday with Oakridge Secondary School being crowned city champions.

Moncton teen researches why teens are sharing nude photos
Moncton teen researches why teens are sharing nude photos
Ontario London Police investigation Thames Valley District School Board TVDSB middlesex county opp Secondary School code of conduct breach Medway Boys Hockey Team Medway High School Sheila Powell
