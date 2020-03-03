Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Airdrie RCMP charge 2 Albertans after seizing ‘significant’ amount of drugs

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 8:57 pm
Airdrie police have charged two people with drug possession and trafficking after a traffic stop on Feb. 14, 2020.
Airdrie police have charged two people with drug possession and trafficking after a traffic stop on Feb. 14, 2020. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

Airdrie RCMP have charged two people from Olds, Alta., with drug possession and trafficking after a “significant” seizure during a traffic stop last month, according to a Tuesday news release.

On Feb. 14 at 12:45 a.m., police stopped a vehicle on Highway 2 north of Airdrie in Rocky View County and arrested two people inside for possession.

When RCMP searched the vehicle, they found 81.5 grams of cocaine, 34.7 grams of methamphetamine, 7.8 grams of fentanyl, 55 tabs of LSD and about 220 mixed prescription pills.

Kayla Jade Dougan, 21, was charged with:

  • four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
  • two counts of possession of a controlled substance
  • two counts of failing to comply with a release order condition

She was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Lee Scott Dougan, 48, was charged with:

  • four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
  • two counts of possession of a controlled substance

He was released from custody and is set to be in court on March 19.

RCMP could not confirm the relationship between the two.

If you have information about this investigation, call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPAirdrieAirdrie RCMPOldsalberta drugsAlberta drug seizureairdrie traffic stopAlberta drug investigationAirdrie drugsKayal DouganKayla Jade DouganLee DouganLee Scott Dougan
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.