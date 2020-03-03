Airdrie RCMP charge 2 Albertans after seizing ‘significant’ amount of drugs

Send this page to someone via email

Airdrie RCMP have charged two people from Olds, Alta., with drug possession and trafficking after a “significant” seizure during a traffic stop last month, according to a Tuesday news release.

On Feb. 14 at 12:45 a.m., police stopped a vehicle on Highway 2 north of Airdrie in Rocky View County and arrested two people inside for possession.

When RCMP searched the vehicle, they found 81.5 grams of cocaine, 34.7 grams of methamphetamine, 7.8 grams of fentanyl, 55 tabs of LSD and about 220 mixed prescription pills.

Kayla Jade Dougan, 21, was charged with:

four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

two counts of possession of a controlled substance

two counts of failing to comply with a release order condition

She was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on Wednesday.

Lee Scott Dougan, 48, was charged with:

four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

two counts of possession of a controlled substance

He was released from custody and is set to be in court on March 19.

RCMP could not confirm the relationship between the two.

If you have information about this investigation, call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.