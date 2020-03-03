Menu

Warning issued as ‘heavy snow’ expected in Alberta’s mountainous regions: Environment Canada

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 6:58 pm
Updated March 3, 2020 7:02 pm
A map of Alberta indicating where snowfall warnings were in effect on the afternoon of March 3, 2020.
A map of Alberta indicating where snowfall warnings were in effect on the afternoon of March 3, 2020. Phil Darlington/ Global News

Four days after some mountainous parts of Alberta were issued a snowfall warning, Environment Canada warned people in some of the same areas on Tuesday that “heavy snow is expected to develop this evening.”

The new warning was issued by the weather agency Tuesday afternoon and covers Jasper to Saskatchewan River Crossing and Lake Louise to Saskatchewan River Crossing.

“An area of low pressure is moving in off the Pacific, bringing the potential for heavy snow in the upper elevations or the mountain parks,” Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer said.

“Up to 20 centimetres of snow is possible between Jasper and Banff along Highway 93.”

Beyer said once the snow begins to fall, it is expected to continue through Wednesday morning before clearing.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” Environment Canada advised. “Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

READ MORE: Freezing rain warnings dropped in northern Alberta

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

