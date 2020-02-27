Freezing rain warnings issued for parts of northern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

People in northern Alberta were advised to expect slippery roads, parking lots and walkways on Thursday as Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for parts of the region.

“A band of freezing rain is forecast to develop from High Level southeast towards Fort McKay and Fort McMurray late this evening,” the weather agency said on its website.

“It is expected to track towards the east-southeast and exit the province early Friday morning.”

Bands or freezing rain are expected to move through northern Alberta towards the SE overnight tonight. This may leave surfaces and roads icy. Icy conditions will continue through Friday morning in the warned zone. #abstorm #abroads pic.twitter.com/HSeqKYfGSC — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) February 27, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Both drivers and pedestrians were urged to exercise caution in affected areas.

READ MORE: Lethbridge seeing major warm-up this February

Environment Canada says it issues freezing rain warnings when “rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.”

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

2:49 Edmonton Weather Forecast: Feb. 27 Edmonton Weather Forecast: Feb. 27