Freezing rain warnings issued for parts of northern Alberta

People in northern Alberta were advised to expect slippery roads, parking lots and walkways on Thursday as Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for parts of the region.
“A band of freezing rain is forecast to develop from High Level southeast towards Fort McKay and Fort McMurray late this evening,” the weather agency said on its website.
“It is expected to track towards the east-southeast and exit the province early Friday morning.”
Both drivers and pedestrians were urged to exercise caution in affected areas.
Environment Canada says it issues freezing rain warnings when “rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.”
For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.
