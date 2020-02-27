Menu

Weather

Freezing rain warnings issued for parts of northern Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 11:36 pm
Updated February 27, 2020 11:39 pm
How freezing rain forms in the atmosphere
WATCH ABOVE: (From Jan. 11, 2020) Global News' chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell explains how freezing rain forms in the atmosphere.

People in northern Alberta were advised to expect slippery roads, parking lots and walkways on Thursday as Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for parts of the region.

“A band of freezing rain is forecast to develop from High Level southeast towards Fort McKay and Fort McMurray late this evening,” the weather agency said on its website.

“It is expected to track towards the east-southeast and exit the province early Friday morning.”

Both drivers and pedestrians were urged to exercise caution in affected areas.

READ MORE: Lethbridge seeing major warm-up this February

Environment Canada says it issues freezing rain warnings when “rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.”

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android

Edmonton Weather Forecast: Feb. 27
