Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Alberta mountain areas plus central, northern parts of province under snowfall, winter storm warnings

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 6:49 pm
Updated February 28, 2020 7:03 pm
Edmonton early morning weather forecast: Friday, February 28, 2020
WATCH ABOVE: Here's Mike Sobel's Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 early morning weather forecast for Edmonton and the surrounding area.

While parts of Alberta have experienced a warm-up in recent days, Environment Canada issued a series of snowfall warnings and winter storm warnings in some regions of the province on Friday.

Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer said weather in some areas of central Alberta on Friday night and on Saturday would “bring heavy precipitation and gusty wind to many, affecting travel plans.”

Story continues below advertisement
“[In central Alberta], the heaviest snow should remain north and west of Edmonton with totals up to 20 centimetres possible,” he said, adding the weather will be the result of a Pacific low pressure system sliding into the region.

“East-central Alberta will be dealing with winter storm conditions with heavy snow and wind gusts approaching 80 kilometres per hour at times on Saturday. Edmonton may see five to 10 cm of snow with wind gusts near 50 km/h on Saturday.”

READ MORE: Freezing rain warnings dropped in northern Alberta

In the mountains, Environment Canada said 15 to 20 cm of snow was expected, particularly along Highway 93 between Jasper and Saskatchewan River Crossing as well as Lake Louise to Saskatchewan River Crossing.

“Heavy snow is forecast for sections of Highway 93 beginning this evening,” the weather agency said on its website. “Reduced visibility in blowing and drifting snow is also possible throughout the day on Saturday. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

In parts of northwestern Alberta, near Grande Prairie, Environment Canada said snow was expected to begin falling on Friday evening “near Grande Cache and spread northeastwards towards the Alberta-Saskatchewan border overnight.”

“Total accumulations of 10 to 20 cm is expected before the snow tapers off overnight Saturday.”

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

Story continues below advertisement

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

2019-20 winter forecast for Canada
2019-20 winter forecast for Canada
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowEnvironment CanadaWeatherWinterAlberta weatherWinter weatherSnowfallSnowfall WarningWinter Drivingwinter storm warningfebruary weather
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.