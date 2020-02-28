Alberta mountain areas plus central, northern parts of province under snowfall, winter storm warnings

Send this page to someone via email

While parts of Alberta have experienced a warm-up in recent days, Environment Canada issued a series of snowfall warnings and winter storm warnings in some regions of the province on Friday.

Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer said weather in some areas of central Alberta on Friday night and on Saturday would “bring heavy precipitation and gusty wind to many, affecting travel plans.”

Winter storm warning in place for east central Alberta. Saturday morning will be met with the start of 10-20cm of snowfall coupled with wind gusts approaching 80km/h. This may lead to near zero visibility due to blowing snow on highways in the warned zone. #abroads #abstorm pic.twitter.com/kHJRVqEeTB — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) February 28, 2020

“[In central Alberta], the heaviest snow should remain north and west of Edmonton with totals up to 20 centimetres possible,” he said, adding the weather will be the result of a Pacific low pressure system sliding into the region.

“East-central Alberta will be dealing with winter storm conditions with heavy snow and wind gusts approaching 80 kilometres per hour at times on Saturday. Edmonton may see five to 10 cm of snow with wind gusts near 50 km/h on Saturday.”

In the mountains, Environment Canada said 15 to 20 cm of snow was expected, particularly along Highway 93 between Jasper and Saskatchewan River Crossing as well as Lake Louise to Saskatchewan River Crossing.

“Heavy snow is forecast for sections of Highway 93 beginning this evening,” the weather agency said on its website. “Reduced visibility in blowing and drifting snow is also possible throughout the day on Saturday. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

In parts of northwestern Alberta, near Grande Prairie, Environment Canada said snow was expected to begin falling on Friday evening “near Grande Cache and spread northeastwards towards the Alberta-Saskatchewan border overnight.”

“Total accumulations of 10 to 20 cm is expected before the snow tapers off overnight Saturday.”

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

