Politics

Nova Scotia considering NDP abortion ‘bubble zone’ law at health facilities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2020 5:01 pm
Nova Scotia NDP leader Gary Burrill, waves to supporters after winning his seat following the Nova Scotia provincial election in Halifax, N.S. on May 30, 2017. Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says his government is considering legislation proposed by the NDP that would establish so-called bubble zones to prohibit protests against abortion services at hospitals. NDP Leader Gary Burrill says while his party's bill is "super focused" on a specific need, it is open to negotiating with the government to accomplish the overall goal. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says his government is considering legislation that would establish so-called “bubble zones” to prohibit protests against abortion services at health-care facilities.

The legislation would ban protests or other forms of interference to reproductive health services at a pharmacy, clinic, doctor’s office, hospital or physician’s home.

McNeil says while he supports the NDP-proposed bill in principle, he’d like to see it extended to include all people who access various forms of care at health facilities.

He says patients shouldn’t have to go through a protest line regardless of why they are accessing health services.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill says while the bill is “super focused” on a specific need, his party is open to negotiating with the government to accomplish the overall goal.

Bubble zones exist in other jurisdiction including British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Stephen McNeilAbortion ServicesNDP-proposed billreproductive health services
