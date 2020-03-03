Nova Scotia considering NDP abortion ‘bubble zone’ law at health facilities

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says his government is considering legislation that would establish so-called “bubble zones” to prohibit protests against abortion services at health-care facilities.

The legislation would ban protests or other forms of interference to reproductive health services at a pharmacy, clinic, doctor’s office, hospital or physician’s home.

McNeil says while he supports the NDP-proposed bill in principle, he’d like to see it extended to include all people who access various forms of care at health facilities.

He says patients shouldn’t have to go through a protest line regardless of why they are accessing health services.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill says while the bill is “super focused” on a specific need, his party is open to negotiating with the government to accomplish the overall goal.

Bubble zones exist in other jurisdiction including British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.