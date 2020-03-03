Edmonton Oilers expect James Neal back in lineup against Dallas Stars

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Oilers winger James Neal is expected to return from a foot injury on Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars.

The native of Whitby, Ont., hasn’t played since Jan. 29.

“He’s had a couple real good skates now. We want to get everybody back up and going as they come out of the injury ward here, so Nealer will draw in tonight and we’ve got a couple other injury situations we’re looking at, just monitoring,” head coach Dave Tippett said in a video posted on the Oilers’ Twitter account Tuesday.

Coach Tippett discusses the return of Neal, Klefbom's timeline, Jones' play with elevated minutes & much more as the #Oilers get set to wrap the back-to-back tonight in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/fSfQgdv6Ds — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 3, 2020

Neal, 32, has 19 goals and 10 assists in 50 games with the Oilers this season.

The Oilers acquired Neal from the Calgary Flames in a trade before the season.

The Oilers are coming off of a massive 8-3 win against the Nashville Predators Monday night.

Tippett said Mikko Koskinen will get the start between the pipes Tuesday night in Dallas.

With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News.