Edmonton Oilers defenceman Mike Green out with sprained MCL

It’s another blow to the Edmonton Oilers‘ lineup. Newly signed defenceman Mike Green is out three to four weeks with a sprained MCL.

The team tweeted the latest injury on Friday morning, but provided no further details.

#Oilers defenceman Mike Green will be out of action for three to four weeks with a sprained MCL. pic.twitter.com/TIbpFKHqj2 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 28, 2020

The injury was suffered in the Oilers’ 3-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Green’s injury is just the latest in a long string of Oilers injuries. Green joins Kailer Yamamoto (ankle), Oscar Klefbom (shoulder), James Neal (foot), Joakim Nygard (broken arm) and Kris Russell (concussion protocol) on the sidelines.

The 34-year-old was picked up by the Oilers ahead of Monday’s trade deadline along with forwards Andreas Athanasiou and Edmonton native Tyler Ennis.

Athanasiou also left the game against the Golden Knights but returned to skate with the team on Friday.

The team has also been without Zack Kassian as he served a seven-game suspension for kicking another player in the chest. He will return to the lineup on Saturday night when the Oilers host the Winnipeg Jets.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. and 630 CHED coverage of the game starts at 6:30.