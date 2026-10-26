Draisaitl, Cooley, Fowler named NHL’s three stars

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

NEW YORK – Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl, Calgary Flames goaltender Devin Cooley and Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jacob Fowler have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Draisaitl scored a league-best six goals and added three assists over three games as the Oilers won twice and moved into first place in the Pacific Division.

Story continues below advertisement

The 30-year-old posted his eighth career five-point performance in a 6-5 shootout win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday and enters the week riding a six-game goal streak.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Cooley stopped 66 of 68 shots across two starts to post a 1.00 goals-against average and .971 save percentage while helping the Flames extend their winning streak to three games.

Fowler went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average last week.

He made 33 saves in a 2-1 win over the Jets at the 2026 Heritage Classic in Winnipeg, where the 21-year-old became the youngest goaltender to start an outdoor NHL game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2026.