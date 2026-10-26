Draisaitl, Cooley, Fowler named NHL’s three stars

NEW YORK – Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl, Calgary Flames goaltender Devin Cooley and Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jacob Fowler have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.
Draisaitl scored a league-best six goals and added three assists over three games as the Oilers won twice and moved into first place in the Pacific Division.
The 30-year-old posted his eighth career five-point performance in a 6-5 shootout win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday and enters the week riding a six-game goal streak.
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Cooley stopped 66 of 68 shots across two starts to post a 1.00 goals-against average and .971 save percentage while helping the Flames extend their winning streak to three games.
Fowler went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average last week.
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He made 33 saves in a 2-1 win over the Jets at the 2026 Heritage Classic in Winnipeg, where the 21-year-old became the youngest goaltender to start an outdoor NHL game.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2026.
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