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Sports

Draisaitl, Cooley, Fowler named NHL’s three stars

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2026 1:34 pm
1 min read
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NEW YORK – Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl, Calgary Flames goaltender Devin Cooley and Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jacob Fowler have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Draisaitl scored a league-best six goals and added three assists over three games as the Oilers won twice and moved into first place in the Pacific Division.

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The 30-year-old posted his eighth career five-point performance in a 6-5 shootout win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday and enters the week riding a six-game goal streak.

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Cooley stopped 66 of 68 shots across two starts to post a 1.00 goals-against average and .971 save percentage while helping the Flames extend their winning streak to three games.

Fowler went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average last week.

He made 33 saves in a 2-1 win over the Jets at the 2026 Heritage Classic in Winnipeg, where the 21-year-old became the youngest goaltender to start an outdoor NHL game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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