COVID-19: Decision on N.S. schools travelling internationally may come in next 48 hours, minister says

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s education minister said on Tuesday that a decision on whether to prohibit international travel for the province’s schools will come in the next 48 hours.

Until now, Zach Churchill has said travel companies, parents and school communities are best positioned to make decisions about travel plans for March break.

READ MORE: CSAP withdraws approval for March break trips to Europe amid coronavirus outbreak

But that may change as Regional Centres for Education meet with school principals to discuss travel amid mounting concern over the outbreak of the novel coronavirus throughout Asia and part of Europe.

“We want to make sure we get the feedback from the frontlines before we make a final decision,” said Churchill.

Over the weekend, the only elected school board in Nova Scotia — Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial (CSAP) — withdrew approval of school trips to Europe.

Story continues below advertisement

The French school board said the safety of their students was the leading factor in the decision.

“They [CSAP] decided on the three trips that they had scheduled to Europe, which are higher risk destinations, right now. Not all school trips are destined for Europe. So that is something that we need to consider as well,” said Churchill.

0:54 Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says he is confident that Canada is taking the right measures Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says he is confident that Canada is taking the right measures

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, told Global News on Tuesday that he recommends citizens pay attention to government advisories.

The Canadian government recently advised that all non-essential travel to northern Italy be cancelled.

Italy announced on Tuesday that the death toll from the coronavirus has climbed to 79 and that there have been more than 2,000 confirmed cases.

The World Health Organization says there have been more than 92,000 cases worldwide with more than 3,100 deaths.

As of now, Dartmouth High School still has trips scheduled for Italy, although the travel company operating the tour has modified its itinerary to avoid northern Italy.

Tim Halman, the education critic for the Opposition, called on Churchill to provide clarity.

“Parents whose students attend Acadian and Francophone schools will qualify for cancellation insurance,” said Halman in a statement.

“But in English Regional Centres for Education, parents would be ineligible for that same insurance. This is a double standard.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: N.B. premier urges citizens to take March break precautions for novel coronavirus

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answered several COVID-19 questions as he stopped in Halifax on Tuesday.

He encouraged people to follow Health Canada guidelines for travel and to monitor any updates, which can be found here.

“I can reassure Canadians that here in Canada, the risk remains low. Although, we continue to monitor very closey and carefully what’s going on overseas,” he said.

Others are preparing in their own way as they monitor developments at home and abroad.

“Just keeping track of what the officials are telling us and taking the regular precautions, maybe a little more. Washing hands more frequently, not sharing foods,” said resident Therese Bombardier.

With additional reporting from Elizabeth McSheffrey