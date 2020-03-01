N.B. premier urges citizens to take March break precautions for novel coronavirus 

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s premier has issued a statement on the novel coronavirus, asking travellers to the province to monitor themselves and loved ones for symptoms.

Premier Blaine Higgs says in a release today the province has yet to have a reported case of COVID-19 since the virus was first identified in Wuhan, China, but notes the province has started carrying out emergency planning.

He urged residents not to be complacent, saying they need to take precautions to lessen the risks.

Higgs says those travelling for March break “need to monitor themselves for symptoms that may include a fever, a cough and difficulty breathing” and should call TeleCare at 811 before going to a hospital or doctor’s office.

He also repeated the message that regular hand washing, avoiding coughing on others, and staying home when sickness occurs, can greatly reduce the risk of infection spreading.

The premier noted he’s personally having daily briefings with Public Health and Emergency Measures Organization leaders to receive updates on the situation and the province’s preparedness plans.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 1, 2020.