N.S. high school’s march break trip to avoid northern Italy due to coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak in Italy is now causing a tour company to change its itineraries for some high school students heading to Europe for March break.

Italy is working to contain a coronavirus outbreak in the northern region of Lombardy, which includes Milan, a city some school groups including Dartmouth High School were planning to travel to.

Dartmouth High School organized the trip though tour company EF tours, which works with a number of schools throughout Canada, including Atlantic Canada.

In a statement to Global News, the company confirmed they would be rerouting any trips that included Milan.

“The health and safety of the students, educators, and parents who travel with us is always our top priority, and we are closely monitoring the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus around the world….We are not sending groups to the impacted regions in northern Italy,” the statement reads.

The company says they will absorb costs of trips they are modifying and are offering flexible alternatives to groups. They are also allowing groups to take a refund in the form of a travel voucher right up to the day of departure.

