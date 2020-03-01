Menu

Health

CSAP withdraws approval for March break trips to Europe amid coronavirus outbreak

By Graeme Benjamin and Alicia Draus Global News
Posted March 1, 2020 4:59 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Nova Scotia’s French school board has withdrawn its approval for school trips to Europe this March break due to the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Three Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial (CSAP) schools had trips planned overseas for the March break.

But on Saturday, the board decided to rescind its approval.

“The CSAP had previously passed motions approving three separate school trips to Europe during March Break,” CSAP spokesperson Stephanie Comeau stated Saturday.

“The board voted to retract their motions. The three trips are no longer sanctioned school trips.”

READ MORE: N.B. premier urges citizens to take March break precautions for novel coronavirus 

The board says this decision only applies to trips scheduled for the March break. Other overseas trips will be evaluated closer to the departure date.

Participants will be able to get a refund if they had insurance.

Parents say communication over march break trips to Europe confusing

Last week, EF Tours said it will be avoiding northern region of Lombardy, which includes Milan, for Dartmouth High School’s March break trip.

There have been over 1,100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Italy, with 29 people dying from the virus. The vast majority are in three northern regions, which include Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna.

READ MORE: N.S. high school's March break trip to avoid northern Italy due to coronavirus

The increase comes despite strong measures aimed at containing the spread of the virus, including the isolation of 11 towns with a combined population of over 50,000.

At least six people in Nova Scotia have been tested for coronavirus after travel and symptoms prompted concern, however, all tests have come back negative.

