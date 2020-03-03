B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19, man returning from trip to Iran

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia has confirmed a ninth case of COVID-19.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the patient is a man in his 50s who had recently returned from a trip to Iran.

Henry said the man, who lives in the Fraser Health region, and his close contacts are all in isolation.

On Monday, Henry said B.C. is still focused on containing the virus, but is preparing for the possibility of a pandemic.

2:33 2 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in GTA 2 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in GTA

Tuesday’s update comes amid a growing outbreak of the virus in neighbouring Washington state.

At least six people have died of the new coronavirus in areas near Seattle.

Story continues below advertisement

Henry says travellers returning from the state do not need to contact public health officials unless they feel sick.

B.C. has confirmed nine cases of COVID-19, all from travellers returning from Iran or China or their close contacts. Four have since completely recovered.