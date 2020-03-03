Menu

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19, man returning from trip to Iran

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 2:23 pm
Updated March 3, 2020 2:45 pm
WATCH LIVE: Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on B.C.'s response to COVID-19.

British Columbia has confirmed a ninth case of COVID-19.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the patient is a man in his 50s who had recently returned from a trip to Iran.

Henry said the man, who lives in the Fraser Health region, and his close contacts are all in isolation.

READ MORE: B.C. ‘will be tested’ as Washington state COVID-19 outbreak spreads: provincial health minister

On Monday, Henry said B.C. is still focused on containing the virus, but is preparing for the possibility of a pandemic.

Tuesday’s update comes amid a growing outbreak of the virus in neighbouring Washington state.

READ MORE: B.C. has tested more people for COVID-19 than the entire United States, premier says

At least six people have died of the new coronavirus in areas near Seattle.

Henry says travellers returning from the state do not need to contact public health officials unless they feel sick.

B.C. has confirmed nine cases of COVID-19, all from travellers returning from Iran or China or their close contacts. Four have since completely recovered.

