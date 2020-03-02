B.C. ‘will be tested’ as Washington state COVID-19 outbreak spreads: provincial health minister

Send this page to someone via email

Health Minister Adrian Dix says British Columbia “will be tested in the coming weeks” as an outbreak of COVID-19 across the border in Washington state grows.

As of Monday, six people had died of the virus in Washington, where a state of emergency has been declared.

“We have profound connections … both individual and family and community and business with Washington state. Obviously our hearts go out to them,” said Dix.

“It’s why we’ve been testing so many people in British Columbia, it’s in order to track down, to isolate, to slow down the impact here in B.C.”

Dix said federal health officials had also indicated COVID-19 screening would be extended to B.C.’s land borders.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said it could not provide an update on the border situation until Tuesday.

Dix said the province was also coordinating with Washington state health officials and offering any help it could.

Dix and B.C.’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are slated to address the media with an update at 5 p.m.

At least two of the deaths in Washington have been linked to a nursing home in Kirland.

More than 10 schools in the Seattle area were closed for deep cleaning over virus concerns, although the city-county public health department said it was not yet recommending school closures or cancellation of activities.

The U.S. has now recorded more than 100 cases of the virus in 11 states, some of them returnees from the virus-riddled Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Infection stopped reporting how many people had been tested on Monday.

Dix’s comments came following a weekend of reports of people descending on big box stores to stockpile goods and non-perishable foods out of concern the virus could get worse.

Shoppers stock up on toilet paper at a Metro Vancouver Costco over the weekend. Andrew Campbell

Last week, federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said people should consider stockpiling food and medicine in case of a potential outbreak of COVID-19, despite the relatively low risk of contracting the disease within Canada.

“I don’t think we’re at that stage yet,” said Dix, when asked if stockpiling supplies was necessary.

Kyle Belich, store manager of a Burnaby Super Valu supermarket, said business has been brisk, with people focusing on toilet paper, bottled water and dry goods.

“It’s crazy, it’s nuts,” he said.

Belich said his store was trying to order product to ensure it doesn’t miss out when larger outlets get restocked.

“If we don’t stock up now, places like Superstore and Walmart and Costco, they’re going to draw the main supply so the little guys like us sometimes we might get shorted just because it always goes to the big guys first.”

Chris Chiew, general manager of pharmacy for London Drugs said the chain has been out of stock of hand sanitizer, gloves and N95 masks since the coronavirus outbreak started.

“When that does come in, they do sell out immediately,” he said.

But he said the company was having no trouble keeping other items on the shelves.

“Our buyers have been really good at actually looking to make sure the stock levels are good at our distribution centre,” he said.

“When we do see an increase in sales at a particular store, they will increase the amount being sent to that store so they’re not out of stock.”

On Monday, the Asia-Pacific Association for International Education said it was postponing a March conference in Vancouver amid concerns about possible spread of the virus.

The event was expected to draw about 2,500 people.

Vancouver’s Rugby Sevens tournament scheduled for next weekend at BC Place will go ahead as planned.

Dix said as of Monday, containment of the virus remains the province’s top priority, though wider pandemic planning is ongoing in the background.

He said the province is encouraging anyone who feels they may have been exposed to the virus to contact their health care provider, and that officials remain focused on back-tracing possible contacts and isolating anyone who may have been exposed.

But he said the biggest piece of the response will remain in the hands of B.C. residents.

“It sounds like we’re repeating ourselves,” he said.

“Wash our hands, stay home when you’re sick, stay home from school, stay home from public events, stay home from visiting people in long term health [facilities] and hospitals.”

— With files from John Hua and the Canadian Press

