Crime

Montreal police seek potential victims of man alleged to have impersonated police officer

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 12:16 pm
Mohamad Abdool Koheeallee, 34, appeared in court in February.
Mohamad Abdool Koheeallee, 34, appeared in court in February. Montreal police

Montreal police are seeking potential victims of a man who allegedly impersonated a police officer to sexually assault women in the city’s north end.

Mohamad Abdool Koheeallee, 34, appeared in court in February to face 18 charges. These include sexual assault, possession of a weapon, forcible confinement and falsely claiming to be a police officer.

The alleged incidents took place during summer 2019 in the Montreal borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Saint-Laurent, according to police.

READ MORE: Kahnawake railway blockade continues despite tentative deal in B.C.

Investigators say they have reason to believe there are other victims in connection with the series of sexual assaults.

Koheeallee is five-foot, nine-inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 911 or to go to their closest police station to file a complaint.

With files from the Canadian Press

