U.S. duo arrested by RCMP after jumping the border at Boissevain, Man.

Two suspects on the run from American law enforcement have been arrested by Manitoba RCMP near the Canada/U.S. border.
Killarney RCMP said they were notified by police in North Dakota on Friday night that a truck they were chasing had illegally jumped the border at Boissevain and was at large in Manitoba.
Police said the vehicle had committed a traffic violation but refused to pull over near the border and drove through a spike belt on the North Dakota side, as well as attempts by the Canada Border Services Agency to stop it on the Manitoba side.
Early Saturday morning, RCMP found the vehicle on Highway 10, only 10 kilometres away from the border.
Two suspects, a 34-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, were found inside and arrested without incident.
Police later determined the vehicle had been stolen in Minnesota.
The suspects are in custody while RCMP — along with U.S. and Canadian authorities — continue to investigate.
