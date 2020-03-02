Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

U.S. duo arrested by RCMP after jumping the border at Boissevain, Man.

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 4:15 pm
Updated March 2, 2020 4:42 pm
The truck that crossed the U.S./Canada border illegally.
The truck that crossed the U.S./Canada border illegally. RCMP Manitoba

Two suspects on the run from American law enforcement have been arrested by Manitoba RCMP near the Canada/U.S. border.

Killarney RCMP said they were notified by police in North Dakota on Friday night that a truck they were chasing had illegally jumped the border at Boissevain and was at large in Manitoba.

Police said the vehicle had committed a traffic violation but refused to pull over near the border and drove through a spike belt on the North Dakota side, as well as attempts by the Canada Border Services Agency to stop it on the Manitoba side.

READ MORE: Round dance protest expected to slow traffic at Ontario border

Early Saturday morning, RCMP found the vehicle on Highway 10, only 10 kilometres away from the border.

Two suspects, a 34-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, were found inside and arrested without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police later determined the vehicle had been stolen in Minnesota.

The suspects are in custody while RCMP — along with U.S. and Canadian authorities — continue to investigate.

Border crossing changes on hold
Border crossing changes on hold
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPRCMP ManitobaIllegal border crossingUS-Canada BorderBoissevainKillarney RCMPNorth Dakota police
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.