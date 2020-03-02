U.S. duo arrested by RCMP after jumping the border at Boissevain, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

Two suspects on the run from American law enforcement have been arrested by Manitoba RCMP near the Canada/U.S. border.

Killarney RCMP said they were notified by police in North Dakota on Friday night that a truck they were chasing had illegally jumped the border at Boissevain and was at large in Manitoba.

Police said the vehicle had committed a traffic violation but refused to pull over near the border and drove through a spike belt on the North Dakota side, as well as attempts by the Canada Border Services Agency to stop it on the Manitoba side.

READ MORE: Round dance protest expected to slow traffic at Ontario border

Early Saturday morning, RCMP found the vehicle on Highway 10, only 10 kilometres away from the border.

Two suspects, a 34-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, were found inside and arrested without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police later determined the vehicle had been stolen in Minnesota.

The suspects are in custody while RCMP — along with U.S. and Canadian authorities — continue to investigate.

On Feb 28, two suspects fleeing US law enforcement went through the Dunseith/Boissevain border crossing. Killarney #rcmpmb located the vehicle 10 km from the border. A male & female were arrested & are in custody. Vehicle was stolen from Minnesota. Investigation ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 2, 2020

2:12 Border crossing changes on hold Border crossing changes on hold