August 9, 2019 11:44 am

Round dance protest expected to slow traffic at Ontario border

By Online producer  Global News

Grand Chief Jerry Daniels says those heading to Ontario can expect delays at the border Friday due to a planned protest.

If you’re headed to Kenora or northwest Ontario for the weekend, be prepared for some delays on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The Southern Chiefs’ Organization — which represents 34 southern Manitoba First Nation communities — will be protesting Friday along the highway at the Ontario border.

They will be holding a round dance to protest several issues they have with the Manitoba government.

The group says traffic will be allowed through but delays should be expected.

The protest is planned for between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday.

