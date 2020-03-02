NAIT to cut up to 240 jobs in wake of Alberta post-secondary funding reduction

Send this page to someone via email

The Northern Alberta Institute of Technology said Monday it will have to cut between seven and nine per cent of its staff — which means between 190 and 240 positions.

In a statement, the post-secondary school pointed the finger at funding decreases in the past two provincial budgets.

“For 2020-21, NAIT expects to receive a total reduction of 6.8 per cent ($11.2 million) to our Campus Alberta and Targeted Enrolment grants. An infrastructure maintenance grant ($6.4 million) that was eliminated last fall was restored with Budget 2020.

While officials have been looking at other ways to reduce costs and grow revenues, the school is anticipating two more years of funding reductions.

“Even with these voluntary measures, difficult decisions must be made to further reduce spending,” NAIT’s statement reads.

It said the final number of job cuts will depend on the board’s decisions and “choices made by staff in the coming weeks.”

The United Conservative government released its second budget on Thursday and funding for post-secondary is going down.

Advanced Education’s budget is $5.1 billion in 2020-21, a six-per cent cut from the forecast in the last budget. Budget 2020 implements the first phase of a new funding model that includes base funding from the province but is also based on a school’s performance.

Over three years, the UCP will trim Advanced Education spending by 10 per cent to “encourage post-secondary institutions to find efficiencies,” the budget document said.

The province also lists post-secondary schools’ “own-source/reserves” as funding sources.

On Friday, SAIT announced it would be laying off 150 staff and not filling another 80 vacancies in the wake of the UCP government’s post-secondary budget cuts.

The cuts will be across several departments, including administration, management and academic divisions, but didn’t say specifically which academic programs might be impacted.

While the University of Calgary didn’t announce any job cuts immediately following Thursday’s budget, it didn’t rule out more could be on the way.

In November, the university announced the elimination of 250 jobs following the province’s interim budget tabled in October.

On Friday, U of C president and vice-chancelor Ed McCauley said: “Given the magnitude of this cut, this could lead to… more positions being lost.”

The Official Opposition slammed the UCP’s budget on Monday, saying Premier Jason Kenney is “attacking post-secondary students and staff.”

Have just learned that NAIT is now bracing to let go of 240 staff in the wake of @jkenney ‘s broken-promise budget. This is shameful. Big corporations get billions. Our #abpse are left to foot the bill #ableg — David Eggen (@davideggenAB) March 2, 2020

The NDP said University of Alberta students are facing a seven per cent tuition hike and will also be paying more in residence fees and meal plans.

In an online post on Feb. 28, U of A president David Turpin said leadership has been “preparing the institution’s 2020-21 budget on the assumption of a five per cent cut to the Campus Alberta Grant in addition to rolling in the in-year 2019-20 cut of 6.9 per cent to base budget.

“Now we must redouble our efforts and we recognize there are more difficult decisions to come, including further job losses.”

Turpin said officials would be meeting immediately to respond to the provincial budget news.

“The government of Alberta’s Budget 2020 means that we will need to continue on our path of implementing substantive and structural changes at the U of A. For many years, we have been talking as a community about the changing landscape in PSE funding models.

“While we have been positioning the institution to make this transition, we are now being asked to make this transition in a much shorter time frame of three years. To achieve this will require major structural change and will also require partnership with the government to provide us with the flexibility we need to transition to a new funding model.”

