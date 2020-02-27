Menu

Alberta Budget 2020

Canada

Alberta budget 2020 winners and losers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2020 6:09 pm
Updated February 27, 2020 6:11 pm
Thursday’s budget from Alberta UCP will include new ‘blueprint for jobs’
The UCP government tabled its second budget inside the Alberta legislature Thursday. We know there will still be a multi-billion dollar deficit but there's a promise of a new blueprint for jobs. Tom Vernon explains.

Alberta’s United Conservative government tabled its 2020-21 budget Thursday. Here is a look at who might be pleased and who won’t be so happy:

Winners

Techies: The province is investing $200 million to fund innovation and leverage partners in areas like artificial intelligence, machine learning, aviation, tourism and financial tech.

READ MORE: Highlights from Alberta budget 2020

Filmmakers: There will be $97 million over three years for an Alberta Film and Television Tax Credit to attract medium and large TV and film productions to Alberta.

Airlines: Alberta will enact regulatory changes to permit increased airline traffic and services with airlines that have a significant presence in the province, and will work with post-secondary schools to address a shortage of pilots.

READ MORE: Alberta Budget 2020: What does it mean for Edmonton?

Tourists: Alberta is developing a 10-year tourism strategy with the goal of doubling tourism spending to $20 billion by 2030.

Losers

Vapers: A new 20 per cent tax is to be introduced on vaping devices and liquids to discourage youth.

Online renters: The four per cent tourism levy will be extended to online marketers, like Airbnb, to level the playing field with traditional rentals.

Public sector workers: The government plans to hold the line on salary hikes for public sector workers, while continuing to reduce jobs, mainly through attrition.

READ MORE: March to Alberta legislature underway to support public sectors as provincial budget is tabled

Fairs: Money for the Calgary Stampede and Edmonton’s Northlands, which hosts K-Days, drops to $9 million from $11.2 million.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Alberta BudgetAlberta jobsArtificial IntelligenceAlberta TourismAlberta budget 2020Alberta public sector workersVaping TaxAlberta budget losersAlberta budget winnersAlberta vape tax
