250 jobs being eliminated at University of Calgary following 2019 Alberta budget

The University of Calgary is cutting 250 positions as it works to deal with budget shortfalls the school said are the result of the UCP government’s first provincial budget.

According to two university employees who spoke anonymously, the cuts mean 150 full-time employees will be terminated and the remaining 100 positions will be eliminated through attrition.

According to the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, which represents the university’s employees, the cuts will have a “direct impact on the education students receive.”

“The UCP was elected on a promise of creating jobs, but now we are losing hundreds of positions at just one university. Imagine how many hundreds more will be lost at universities and colleges across the province,” said AUPE vice-president Bobby-Joe Borodey.

The AUPE said the job cuts were “proof of more broken promises from the UCP.”

“The government also said most of the jobs it wanted to axe in the public sector would be through attrition. That’s another broken promise,” he said.

“The Kenney government also said it wanted to have universities prepare students so they could succeed and help fuel Alberta’s future, but by eliminating these important positions, they are making it harder for students to succeed.” Tweet This

According to the AUPE, its members have “vital” roles in post-secondary schools, including advisors, lab assistants, registrars, as well as helping with research programs and building maintenance.

“The loss of these workers will have a direct impact on the education students receive. Combined with the soaring tuition fees and an increase in student-loan rates included in the budget, this is yet another broken promise,” Borodey said.

“What no one in the government has been able to explain is why these students and these workers should be paying the price for $4.7-billion in tax giveaways to already profitable often foreign corporations.”

The U of C was one of the educational institutions expected to see the biggest hit after the government slashed advanced education funding.

The University of Calgary had not responded to Global News’ requests for comment by the time of publishing.

The news of the job eliminations came the same day students rallied outside the Alberta legislature against UCP cuts they say are getting in the way of their education.