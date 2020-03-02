Menu

Politics

Nova Scotia Liberals turn down NDP bid to set fixed election dates 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2020 2:26 pm
Premier Stephen McNeil answers questions at a year-end media interview in a meeting room at the Office of the Premier in Halifax on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
Premier Stephen McNeil answers questions at a year-end media interview in a meeting room at the Office of the Premier in Halifax on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Riley Smith

An attempt by Nova Scotia’s NDP to propose fixed election dates for the province has been turned down by the governing Liberals.

READ MORE: Elections NB preparing for possibility of 2 spring elections

The move comes as the legislature’s law amendments committee examines proposed changes to the Elections Act that would allow limited internet voting for the military, along with financial reimbursement for candidate expenses related to family care.

Nova Scotia is the only province in Canada not to have set election dates, and the NDP amendment called for elections to be set for the first Tuesday in June in the fourth calendar year of a government’s mandate.

The change was voted down by the Liberal majority on the committee.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia’s chief electoral officer Richard Temporale has long supported fixed election dates, saying it would give his office the advance notice needed to plan better for elections.

However, Premier Stephen McNeil has consistently turned down setting a fixed date saying it hasn’t worked in instances where provinces have called early elections.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia may not be ready for next election: chief electoral officer

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
NDPElectionPremier Stephen McNeilNova Scotia ElectionRichard Temporalefixed election datesNova Scotia's chief electoral officer Richard Temporale
