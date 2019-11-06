Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Nova Scotia may not be ready for next election: chief electoral officer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2019 1:53 pm
Updated November 6, 2019 1:56 pm
The report says the lack of funding and legislative uncertainty has hindered the ability of his independent, non-partisan agency to deliver on its mandate.
The report says the lack of funding and legislative uncertainty has hindered the ability of his independent, non-partisan agency to deliver on its mandate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Nova Scotia’s chief electoral officer says the provincial government has failed to provide his office with enough money to get the province ready for the next provincial election.

Richard Temporale issued a report Wednesday saying Elections Nova Scotia’s deadline for election readiness must be pushed back a year to April 1, 2021.

That could be a problem because Premier Stephen McNeil’s Liberal government has been in power since May 2017, which means it’s possible an election will be called before the deadline.

READ MORE: Elections Nova Scotia makes 23 recommendations to voting legislation

Nova Scotia does not have fixed election dates.

Temporale’s report says he flagged the need for funding and legislative changes after the 2017 election, but the changes were not approved in the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

Story continues below advertisement

The report says the lack of funding and legislative uncertainty has hindered the ability of his independent, non-partisan agency to deliver on its mandate.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaElectionNova Scotia ElectionChief Electoral OfficerElections Nova ScotiaRichard Temporale
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.