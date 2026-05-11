Federal departments run short of space as public servants return to office

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Several federal departments have delayed or are considering delaying having their staff to return to office four days a week this summer due to a lack of space.

Treasury Board announced earlier this year that public service executives are expected to work on-site five days per week starting May 4, and all other federal employees must be in the office four days a week starting July 6.

But Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said in a message to staff last week that it’s delaying the requirement until it finds more office space.

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For now, the department says, only managers will have to be on site four days a week as of July, while other employees are being asked to keep the existing schedule of being in the office three days per week.

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Global Affairs Canada announced a similar plan last month to accommodate a multi-year renovation project.

The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada says the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada is actively seeking to lease more office space to implement the federal government’s rules, as it doesn’t have enough room in most of its locations.