Federal departments run short of space as public servants return to office

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3 comments

  1. Trea Anderson
    May 11, 2026 at 1:55 pm

    Good afternoon,

    We recently updated the following USCIS form(s):

    Form G-1055, Fee Schedule
    03/01/2026 11:44 AM EST

    Edition Date: 03/01/26. You can find the edition date at the bottom of the page of Form G-1055, Fee Schedule.
    Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker
    02/27/2026 09:27 AM EST

    Edition Date: 02/27/26. Starting April 1, 2026, we will accept only the 02/27/26 edition. Until then, you can also use the 01/20/25 edition. The edition date is at the bottom of the page on the form and instructions. If you file Form I-129 please note that we will: • Accept the 01/20/25 edition of Form I-129 if it is received on or before March 31, 2026; and • Reject the 01/20/25 edition of Form I-129 if it is received on or after April 1, 2026.
    For more information, please visit our Forms Updates page.

  2. Trea Anderson
    May 11, 2026 at 1:53 pm

    Let’s chat

  3. Trea Anderson
    May 11, 2026 at 1:52 pm

    Changes to work permits would reduce meritless applications, processing times, and backlog

    WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is proposing a rule to reduce the incentive for aliens to file fraudulent asylum claims so they can obtain work authorizations.

    “For too long, a fraudulent asylum claim has been an easy path to working in the United States, overwhelming our immigration system with meritless applications,” said a DHS Spokesperson. “We are proposing an overhaul of the asylum system to enforce the rules and reduce the backlog we inherited from the prior administration. Aliens are not entitled to work while we process their asylum applications. The Trump administration is strengthening the vetting of asylum applicants and restoring integrity to the asylum and work authorization processes.”

    Applications for employment authorization based on a pending asylum application have reached a historic high, straining U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ (USCIS) resources. Nearly every illegal alien attempts to exploit the system by applying for asylum. USCIS currently has more than 1.4 million pending affirmative asylum claims, which is equal to the entire population of the state of New Hampshire.

    This rule, if finalized, would reduce the incentive to file frivolous, fraudulent, or otherwise meritless asylum claims by changing filing and eligibility requirements for aliens requesting employment authorization based on a pending asylum application. The agency would focus more of its finite resources on reviewing pending asylum applications, including backlog cases and other pending applications and petitions, and allow our asylum system to prioritize those actually seeking refuge from danger.

    The proposed rule supports President Trump’s Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion.

    For more information, please see the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in the Federal Register. The 60-day public comment period starts following publication of the Notice.

    DHS Proposes Rule to Prioritize Americans’ Safety by Strengthening Screening of Asylum Seekers

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Canada

Federal departments run short of space as public servants return to office

By Catherine Morrison The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2026 1:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Return to office mandates expected to spur commercial real estate activity this year'
Return to office mandates expected to spur commercial real estate activity this year
WATCH ABOVE: Return to office mandates expected to spur commercial real estate activity this year – Feb 26, 2026
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Several federal departments have delayed or are considering delaying having their staff to return to office four days a week this summer due to a lack of space.

Treasury Board announced earlier this year that public service executives are expected to work on-site five days per week starting May 4, and all other federal employees must be in the office four days a week starting July 6.

But Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said in a message to staff last week that it’s delaying the requirement until it finds more office space.

Click to play video: 'Downtown Edmonton businesses welcome back provincial workers'
Downtown Edmonton businesses welcome back provincial workers

For now, the department says, only managers will have to be on site four days a week as of July, while other employees are being asked to keep the existing schedule of being in the office three days per week.

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Global Affairs Canada announced a similar plan last month to accommodate a multi-year renovation project.

The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada says the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada is actively seeking to lease more office space to implement the federal government’s rules, as it doesn’t have enough room in most of its locations.

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