Canada

5 leap year babies born at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie over weekend

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 11:47 am
Five babies were born at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ont., on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Five babies were born at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ont., on Saturday, Feb. 29. Provided

The odds of being born in a leap year are slim, but that didn’t stop five babies from being born at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ont., on Feb. 29.

The first baby, Lexington Taylor, was born at 12:44 a.m., followed by Theron Townson at 1:50 a.m., Everly Nimmo-Booth at 1:55 a.m., Asher Strong at 2:04 p.m. and a little girl, who still hasn’t been named, at 4:01 p.m.

Every year, more than 2,000 babies are born at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

The chance of being born on a leap day is about one in 1,461.

The leap day happens once every four years when the solar calendar adds an additional day to the end of February.

Leap Year baby turns 100
Leap Year baby turns 100
