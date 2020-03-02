Police investigating possible Molotov cocktail attack on union office in Anjou

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating a possible Molotov cocktail attack on the offices of the construction division of the Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ) Sunday night.

Const. Julien Lévesque confirmed to Global News that police were called to assist firefighters shortly after 10:00 p.m. at the building, located on Metropolitan Boulevard in Anjou.

Officers found a broken window and what was described as “an incendiary object” inside. A very small fire had already been extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system before firefighters arrived.

The FTQ offices were empty at the time, so there were no injuries.

