Crime

Police investigating possible Molotov cocktail attack on union office in Anjou

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 8:02 am
Montreal police are investigating a potential Molotov cocktail attack on the FTQ's construction division offices in Anjou the night of Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Montreal police are investigating a potential Molotov cocktail attack on the FTQ's construction division offices in Anjou the night of Sunday, March 1, 2020. Global News

Montreal police are investigating a possible Molotov cocktail attack on the offices of the construction division of the Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ) Sunday night.

Const. Julien Lévesque confirmed to Global News that police were called to assist firefighters shortly after 10:00 p.m. at the building, located on Metropolitan Boulevard in Anjou.

Officers found a broken window and what was described as “an incendiary object” inside. A very small fire had already been extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system before firefighters arrived.

The FTQ offices were empty at the time, so there were no injuries.

