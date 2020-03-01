Menu

Fire in Montreal’s NDG area evacuates over 50 residents

By Global News
Posted March 1, 2020 4:42 pm
Updated March 1, 2020 4:53 pm
Montreal's fire department believes the fire in the four-storey building began in the kitchen of a floor-level unit. .
A fire in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) neighborhood forced over 50 people out of their homes Saturday evening.

Authorities were called to a 17-unit apartment building on Chemin de la Côte-Saint-Antoine and Hampton Avenue just after 8 p.m. for a four-alarm fire.

Montreal fire department spokesperson George Bele told Global News the fire in the four-storey building began in the kitchen of a floor-level unit.

Authorities evacuated all 17 apartments as well as all the nine apartments in its attached neighbouring building.

The Red Cross was on site offering all displaced people accommodation for the night. Bele said that all residents however went to stay with family or friends.

The fire department said the blaze was contained by 11:30 p.m.

There were no injuries and firefighters believe the fire started on a stove. Bele said the extent of the damages is still unknown and being determined

