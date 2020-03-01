Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Quebec couple who got coronavirus on cruise ship to come home, daughter says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 1, 2020 12:10 pm
COVID-19 confirmed in at least 56 countries
WATCH: COVID-19 confirmed in at least 56 countries

The daughter of a Quebec couple who contracted the novel coronavirus aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan says her parents can come home after testing negative for the virus.

Chantal Menard says she learned early this morning that her mother was being discharged from hospital after a second test confirmed she no longer had the illness. Her father tested negative last Wednesday.

READ MORE: Quebec public health confirms first case of COVID-19 in the province

Diane and Bernard Menard, who are in their 70s, were among the more than 700 people who contracted COVID-19 aboard the ship, which has been docked in Yokohama since early February.

The couple from Gatineau, Que. tested positive in mid-February and were transported to a Japanese military hospital with symptoms including coughing and fever.

Story continues below advertisement

Menard says the couple will spend the next day or two in a hotel while the family organizes their trip home.

She says consular services and and the Canadian Red Cross have been helping the family.

COVID-19: Paris’ Louvre museum closed over virus fears
COVID-19: Paris’ Louvre museum closed over virus fears
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Canada CoronavirusDiamond PrincessCruisecoronavirus cruiseJapan CruiseQuenec coronavirus
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.