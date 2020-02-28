Six families with disabilities move into affordable housing units in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Six families in Saskatoon have a new place to call home.

Three accessible semi-detached houses located throughout the city were designed and built specifically for people with disabilities and mobility issues. They feature large spaces and wheelchair ramps.

The project was funded through a partnership between SaskNative Rentals, the City of Saskatoon and the provincial and federal government.

“Affordable and accessible housing is crucial to create a safe community with a strong well-being,” Mayor Charlie Clark said in a news release.

“Housing provides the foundation for a strong quality of life for families and communities, and the impacts of this investment will go far beyond the six families whose homes have been built.”

READ MORE: All Saskatoon Transit buses now fully accessible for those with reduced mobility

Story continues below advertisement

Camponi Housing executive director Toby Esterby said the new accessible homes didn’t cost much more than a regular home, but the added features are enough to make a big difference for families.

“These are six families that were struggling to have a functional life in the homes that they were in and now they can call a home… a home,” Esterby said.

1:41 New affordable housing units giving families safe place to call home in Saskatoon New affordable housing units giving families safe place to call home in Saskatoon

Camponi Housing has 400 housing units in Saskatoon. Over 120 families are on a waitlist to move in, including about a dozen families needing accessible homes.