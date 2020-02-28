Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Alberta wants to hand off management of 164 provincial parks to focus spending on ‘high-value areas’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2020 1:12 pm
Updated February 28, 2020 1:16 pm
Campers at an Alberta provincial park.
Campers at an Alberta provincial park. Alberta government, Supplied

The Alberta government wants to hand off management of 164 provincially run parks to outside groups.

The move was hinted at in Thursday’s budget and confirmed by a spokeswoman for Environment Minister Jason Nixon.

Jess Sinclair said the United Conservative government will begin looking for partners to run the parks in May.

Last week, Global News reached out to the province to find out why reservations had not yet been opened, as in recent years reservations for front-country campsites within Alberta Parks have opened during the first week of February.

At that time, Sinclair said the province has been “hard at work” gearing up for the upcoming camping season.

READ MORE: Alberta Parks yet to open campsite reservations for 2020 camping season

On Friday, Sinclair said the government is subsidizing a financially struggling parks system that needs to be modernized.

Story continues below advertisement

Budget documents say some provincial parks will in the future by run by everyone from municipalities and Indigenous groups to non-profit societies.

The documents say that will allow the province to focus its funding on “high-value areas.”

The government has budgeted for a slight decline in parks spending over the next three years.

READ MORE: New Alberta parks create world’s largest boreal forest preserve: government

— More to come…

— With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Alberta LegislatureAlberta GovernmentUnited Conservative PartyAlberta ParksparksAlberta Environment and ParksProvincial ParksAlberta provincial parksAlberta parks ownershipAlberta parks reservationsAlberta provincial parks management
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.