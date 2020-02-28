Around the OHL: By the numbers

Send this page to someone via email

This week on Around the OHL, we look at the impact the Miracle on Ice had on the Ontario Hockey League and we also talk with one of the best statisticians in hockey.

Every young hockey player has options when it comes to their development. If you are good enough and fortunate enough to get to a high level, you might explore NCAA opportunities, you might choose major junior or you might be Auston Matthews and head for Switzerland.

Following the Miracle on Ice on February 22, 1980, in which the United States upset the USSR at the Winter Olympics, the number of American-born players entering the OHL and being drafted by OHL teams began to increase significantly. London Knights colour commentator Jim Van Horne breaks down the numbers.

Then we look at numbers in their purest forms with Geoffrey Brandow, who provides fantastic statistical breakdowns for games happening across the Canadian Hockey League.

Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor on Global News Radio 980 CFPL, assistant coach and general manager of the Strathroy Rockets and co-host of the Around the OHL podcast.

Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every weekday on Global News Radio 980 CFPL.

