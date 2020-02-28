Menu

Traffic

Woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Saint-Michel: police

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 7:30 am
Updated February 28, 2020 7:38 am
Montreal police are investigating the cause of a crash that resulted in a 20-year-old woman walking on the sidewalk nearby being sent to hospital with serious injuries.
Montreal police are investigating the cause of a crash that resulted in a 20-year-old woman walking on the sidewalk nearby being sent to hospital with serious injuries. TVA

A woman was seriously injured Thursday night after being hit by a car in Saint-Michel.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant told Global News the incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Saint-Michel Boulevard and Villeray Street.

Two cars, one headed north on Saint-Michel and one headed east on Villeray, collided in the middle of the street. It was at that point, Brabant explained, that one of the vehicles bounced backwards from the impact onto the sidewalk, where the 20-year-old woman was walking.

She has since been taken to hospital, where she remains in critical condition. Neither driver was injured.

Montreal police are continuing to investigate the incident, with officers trying to determine whether the initial collision was the result of a vehicle slipping on ice or if a driver had run a red light.

