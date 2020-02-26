Pedestrian killed by train at Dorval station

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a Via Rail train in Dorval early Wednesday morning.

Const. Véronique Comtois told Global News that officers responded to the scene at the train station in Dorval, used by Exo and Via trains, around 3:00 a.m. after a 911 call was placed.

The train was reportedly headed eastbound on Canadian National Railway tracks at the time of the collision.

The woman was confirmed dead on the scene. Comtois did not identify the woman.

The Via train involved in the collision was still on the scene for hours after the collision, and the first train of the morning from Gare Centrale to Ottawa was delayed until the scene had been cleared.

Service on Exo’s Line 1 Vaudreuil-Hudson, which uses tracks that are twinned with the ones involved, has not been interrupted for the Wednesday morning rush hour.