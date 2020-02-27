Menu

Health

Another COVID-19 case in Toronto, husband of woman who travelled to Iran and tested positive

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 8:27 am
Updated February 27, 2020 8:29 am
COVID-19: Toronto health officer confirms presumptive case, notes previous travel to Iran
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto health officer confirms presumptive case of COVID-19, notes previous travel to Iran (Feb. 27, 2020)

Ontario health officials say the husband of a woman who had travelled to Iran and recently tested positive for the new coronavirus in Toronto is now infected.

The woman, who is in her 60s, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Feb. 24. She had presented herself at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre’s emergency department with a travel history to Iran.

Her husband, also in his 60s, now has the virus and is currently in self-isolation, health officials said in a statement.

READ MORE: New COVID-19 case confirmed in Toronto, 5th case in Ontario

“We are working alongside Toronto Public Health, who is now and will continue to be in regular contact with this individual during their self-isolation period,” said Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health.

This is Toronto’s fifth case of the coronavirus and the sixth case in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Five people in Ontario had previously been diagnosed with COVID-19, including a married couple in Toronto, a Western University student in London, Ont., and another Toronto woman who had all had recently returned from travelling in China. The fifth case is a woman in her 60s who had recently returned from Iran.

Williams, along with Dr. Eileen de Villa, medical officer of health for Toronto, will provide an update on the situation at 3 p.m. Global News will have that livestream here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
